Inside Stephen Mulhern's stylish living room where he is self-isolating

Stephen Mulhern has been keeping us entertained during coronavirus lockdown with his Saturday night game show In For A Penny, as well as with appearances on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway until the series ended earlier this month. It was in the final episode that Stephen gave us a first look at his home when he dialled in via video call and, since then, he's also been sharing magic videos from his living room on his Instagram page.

Stephen Mulhern joins Ant and Dec from his living room

Granted, it's only one room we've seen so far, but it's still seriously stylish. Stephen has a large grey sofa with a selection of striped and patterned grey and purple cushions. Behind him, there's also a wall of white box shelves, where Stephen keeps vases, ornaments, photo frames and, apparently, a stack of Britain's Got Talent mugs. He also has a few of the awards and trophies he has acquired from his presenting career over the years on show.

Stephen Mulhern films magic tricks from his home

It is not known where Stephen lives, nor who he lives with, but the 43-year-old star has previously been linked to a number of famous faces; he dated Strictly Come Dancing star and Eastenders actress Emma Barton after the pair met while working together on a pantomime, Snow White. However, they went their separate ways in 2011, when Stephen said things had come to a "natural end". Since then, Stephen has kept much of his personal life as private as he can, although he did admit to having been single for four years in an interview in 2018. "Last time I went on a date was about four years ago," he told Celebs Now. "That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much."

Working so much might be too time consuming for a relationship, but it does seem to have afforded the star an impressive home…

