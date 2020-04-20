Love Island's Luke Mabbott offers his home to NHS staff rent-free during COVID-19 pandemic The Love Island finalist is isolating with his brother during the lockdown

Luke Mabbott has offered to let a member of NHS staff stay at his Yorkshire home rent-free during the coronavirus pandemic, and has even offered to pay the utility bills during their stay. The Love Island finalist said he is isolating at his brother's house during the government lockdown and would like to use his empty home for a good cause.

Sharing the kind gesture with his 1.2 million Instagram followers, Luke said: "I hope everything is good, everyone is staying safe. This is a quick message. I'm currently isolating at my brother's house with his girlfriend and my nephew. Basically, my house, no one's living there, so if you work for the NHS, if you are a nurse or a doctor, whatever, hit me up and we can work something out if you're struggling for a place to stay."

Luke Mabbott has offered his home rent-free to NHS staff

The 24-year-old continued: "I'll pay for everything… water, gas, electricity and rent. You won't have to worry about any of that. It's a place for you to stay if you don't want to give your family coronavirus or just need a place to chill out. Give me a shout and we can sort something out."

Luke often shares glimpses inside his modern home on social media, which has a minimalistic monochrome living room, a huge walk-in wardrobe, and even his own music room. While he has taken his most prized possessions over to his brother's house during the lockdown, there's no doubt his house would be an ideal place to stay for any NHS staff or carers during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island finalist often shares photos of his home on Instagram

The model, who is often compared to Justin Bieber, finished third in the first series of Winter Love Island along with Demi Jones. The couple has recently been subject to split rumours after fans noticed they weren't interacting as much on social media, but taking to YouTube to put an end to the speculation, Demi said they are still in a relationship but didn't feel it was right to isolate together during the current lockdown.

