JK Rowling took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she's passing time during the lockdown by rearranging books, and shared a short video of her home library, which is jaw-dropping. Featuring glass cabinets packed full of neatly arranged books, a stylish sofa for curling up on with a good novel, wooden panelled walls that had been painted a soothing shade of teal and a large, airy window, the author's reading room looks like something straight out of Harry Potter itself. What's more, the clip revealed that the world-famous writer had a quote by 14th-century poet Edmund Spenser written on the wall in gold paint that read: "It is the mind that maketh good of ill, that maketh wretch or happy, rich or poor."

The author, whose real name is Joanne, captioned the clip: "Rearranging books is a very soothing lockdown activity," and needless to say, fans were quick to comment on the incredible space. "Looks amazing!" one follower wrote, with another adding: "Your library is beautiful, what a lovely space."

It's an exciting time for the Philosopher's Stone author, who recently bought back her childhood home in secret, according to The Daily Mail. The 54-year-old snapped up the Gothic style property where she lived from the ages of nine to 18, and the house even has a cupboard under the stairs, which is believed to have been the inspiration behind Harry Potter's famous bedroom! Located in Chepstow, the home went on the market in 2011 for £400,000, and since buying back her hold living quarters, JK has commissioned major renovation projects on it.

What's more, the house's name is Church Cottage at Tutshill, which Insider reports is where JK got the name for Quidditch team Tutshill Tornados from. Incredible.

