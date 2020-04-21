If we had Amanda Holden's breakfast bar we'd never leave the kitchen again The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a photo of the bar on Instagram

Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a sweet photo of her daughter Holly posing in the family kitchen, and in the background, the Britain's Got Talent star's chic breakfast bar could be seen. It's the perfect place to spend time with family and friends whatever time of day it is – if we were Amanda, we'd use the feature to host drinks with the girls on Friday night, followed by a banquet buffet the next morning. In fact, with a breakfast bar like that, we might never leave the house again…

WATCH: Amanda gives a makeup tutorial - with a twist!

The mother-of-two often gives glimpses inside the beautiful home she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters. A fan of bold colours and prints, Amanda and Chris have added lots of character to the property with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection! And while the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

Amanda's breakfast bar could be seen on Instagram

Aside from the breakfast bar, the family kitchen also features three striking pendant lights costing £850 apiece, and an exposed brick wall with sleek white cabinets. As for the dining room, Amanda has transformed the space with a round marble dining table with velvet chairs, and the pièce de résistancee, a dazzling £5,000 pendant light hanging overhead from Timothy Oulton.

But perhaps our favourite room of all has to be the chic living room, with moody decor, featuring midnight blue walls and a striking azure velvet sofa. Put simply, the one-of-a-kind space is simply beautiful!

What's more, Amanda and Chris also have a second home in the Cotswolds, which is just as stylishly decorated.

