Inside First Dates Hotel star Fred Sirieix's stunning home in London Fred lives with his now-fiancée 'Fruitcake'

First Dates Hotel star Fred Sirieix has lived in Peckham in London since he moved to the UK over 20 years ago after previously telling The Resident he bought there "because it was cheap". Nonetheless, Fred has built himself a lovely home there along with his fiancée who he calls 'Fruitcake' and has recently given fans a look inside since spending all of his time there amid the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look…

Fred launched his own 'Wednesday Wine Club' during isolation as a way to entertain fans and give them reviews of his favourite kinds. This shot revealed an area of his home with white walls and an abstract painting on the wall in a dark wood frame.

Another feature in his wine club revealed a large green house plant behind him.

He also has mustard velvet curtains hanging in his living area.

Much to the delight of his fans, Fred recently shared a photo of himself topless in bed, revealing a button-back grey headboard, and grey and lilac floral bed covers. He has a white bedside table next to the bed, and pink patterned cushions.

And when the couple's floral bedding is in the washing, Fred and his 'Fruitcake' switch them out for plain white.

It looks as though Fred also has his very own walk-in wardrobe. Back in February, he shared a post of himself – topless, again – after going for a swim "to ease some back pain". The room features herringbone flooring and a large wardrobe with a black frame and quilted leather front.

Fred and his fiancée got engaged in March after dating for two years. Fred shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the pair and the caption: "#fruitcake said yes."

Fred also told The Sun: "We are delighted. As soon as this is all over we are off to Negril for a party on the beach." Fred is notoriously private about his love life, but does occasionally share photos of himself and his now-fiancee on social media.

