Aaron Taylor-Johnson's controversial Somerset home that got him into trouble even 007 couldn't fix

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be set to become Britain's next leading man after reports the actor is "expected to accept the role" of James Bond imminently.

At 33, the British actor has already achieved more than most. After being swept up by Hollywood at a young age, the Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging heartthrob also became a parent when he was just 20; marrying Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, six months after they welcomed their first daughter Romy in 2010.

Despite him and his wife both having glittering careers in the entertainment industry, Aaron often admits that it's family life he treasures more than work.

© Instagram Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson share two daughters together, while Sam has two daughters from a previous relationship

The Taylor-Johnsons purchased a sprawling farmhouse in Somerset back in 2010 to raise their daughters, which was once owned by Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCleod.

The £1.85 million ($2.35 million) home in Bruton, which is moments down the road from Babington House, the Soho House-owned Georgian manor where Aaron and Sam tied the knot, has churned up some issues for the family in recent months.

According to the MailOnline, the star caused a stir amongst local residents after they started unauthorised work to excavate a body of water in the grounds of their historic farmhouse home.

© Instagram The Bullet Train actor has a firepit and al fresco dining set up in the garden

Angry neighbours complained to the Somerset Council about noise and disturbance, after it was believed the work was being carried out to create an acre-sized lake for open water swimming, as well as a smaller excavation of a pond.

After being forced to apply for retrospective planning permission, reports revealed that Aaron and Sam insist that the two areas of water are actually wildlife ponds and are needed as a measure to prevent flooding of their five bedroom 16th century home in the Mendip Hills, Somerset. Sounds like a situation even 007 would struggle to rectify…





Despite boasting over 1 million followers on Instagram, Aaron is relatively private about his life in Somerset, preferring to keep his personal life and daughters largely out of the spotlight.

The Bullet Train actor has, however, shared several glimpses of his sprawling, 14-acre farm in the British countryside, and it looks to be an idyllic retreat that couldn't be further from the star-studded glamour of Los Angeles - where the family also own a $7.5 million house in Hollywood Hills.

© Instagram Aaron Taylor-Johnson was pictured performing stunts in his sprawling back garden

In 2022, the actor got seriously affectionate with a couple of pigs on the farm, before showing off his harvest of vibrant fruit and vegetables grown on the family's allotment.

© Instagram The star shared several photographs of his harvest from the family's farm

Proving his passion for the outdoors, the Hollywood star also showed off a glimpse of his and Sam's boho al fresco set up in the garden, complete with a rustic fire pit and wooden dining table worthy of a castle's grounds.

© Instagram Sam Taylor-Johnson was pictured on her bedroom floor

In 2019, Sam shared a rare photograph of the couple's bedroom as she basked in the sunlight coming through the windows of their Grade-II listed home.

Fans were given a glimpse of the couple's chic rattan bed – complete with ornate wooden engraving below the retro woven material. The teal bed was placed atop a gray-blue rug, and the dark wooden floor nods to the bedroom's overall rustic aesthetic.