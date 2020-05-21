Frankie Bridge lives in Surrey with her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons, Parker and Carter. Like the rest of the nation, the family have been spending all of their time indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown, and on Wednesday Frankie took to Instagram to reveal how she has been entertaining the boys: with an impressive water slide in their garden.

She shared a video of them running down a hill as they landed on the slide and ended in a mini paddling pool, with the caption, "This is what homeschooling at the Bridges looks like today. F**k it! Swipe to see teacher of the year #homeschool #fun #family #sunshine." She opted for a red and blue striped design, which she set up on an area with an incline next to a fence.

The family have also been enjoying picnics in their outdoor space. Back in April, Frankie shared another post of Parker and Carter sitting on camping chairs and Frankie and Wayne on a rug, writing, "For lunch the boys requested a picnic in the garden, and I'm so pleased they did. We've had proper chats. Mainly about what animals we'd like to be. We've played games, and it's been lovely. Parker did ask for his iPad within 5 minutes but we managed to distract him #lockdown #family #love #kids."

On Easter Sunday, Frankie and Wayne staged an Easter egg hunt in the garden, when she posted a photo of the boys and wrote, "Happy Easter from our little bunnies/zombies to yours." She added, "Insta vs reality," as she compared the first photo of the boys innocently smiling to the second of them sticking their tongues out.

And when they're not outside with their sons, Frankie and Wayne have been putting their home gym to good use, complete with assault bike, ski-erg machine, boxing bag, free weights, jump box, rowing machine and more.

