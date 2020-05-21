Lucy Fallon reveals her amazing garden bar in time for the bank holiday – here's how to get the look The former Coronation Street star is bringing the pub to her own home

With temperatures soaring over the bank holiday weekend, Lucy Fallon is bringing the pub garden experience to her home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The former Coronation Street actress revealed the bespoke bar she has installed in the garden in her Manchester home on Instagram, and no doubt many of her fans would love one too.

Lucy posed behind the bar with a drink in hand on Thursday, writing: "BBQ Fallon setting up shop in her brand new @craftycreationsmcr bespoke bar." The industrial-style wooden bar is positioned on decking outside Lucy's house, and has a beam running overhead where Lucy and her boyfriend Tom could string some lights or even hang a sign naming the bar.

Lucy Fallon has her own bar in the garden of her Manchester home

A cushioned hanging chair is positioned nearby for them to sit and enjoy their drinks, while a large plant sits to one side. Lucy's bar is a bespoke creation using reclaimed wood, and costs £500 from CraftyCreationsMCR on Etsy.

However, you can also order your own bar from stores including John Lewis, Argos and Wayfair, which are sure to be a hit both during and after the lockdown. If you're on a budget this Argos Home bar and stools fits the bill perfectly. This space-saving bar folds away so it can easily be stored in your garage or shed when not in use, and comes with two bar stools.

Solid wood space-saving bar and stools, £220, Argos

Bring Tiki vibes into your home with this Middlet Tiki Bar, which has a covered rooftop and wooden serving area, which would fit even in a smaller garden.

Middlet Tiki Bar, £283.99, Wayfair

Showcase your mixology skills at this sleek garden bar unit, which has a marble-effect glass top and a lower shelf with a cutting board for preparing cocktail fruits, as well as three metal storage drawers for ice and all of your bar tools. It's weather-resistant for use all year round, so it's certainly worth paying a bit more for.

Marble-effect garden bar table, £499, John Lewis & Partners

You may not be able to go away on that far-flung holiday this summer, but you can pretend you are on a tropical island with this Honolulu bar unit, which has a durable aluminum frame, roof and two bar stools.

Honolulu bar, £575, John Lewis & Partners

