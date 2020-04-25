Amanda Holden shows off funky wallpaper in her incredible home bar The Britain's Got Talent star shared a peek into her home

Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she was in her home's incredible cocktail bar trying to decide what drink to pick, and in the background of the clip, some funky, palm leaf wallpaper could be seen. The dark green, patterned wallpaper was lined with lighter coloured palm leaves alongside white hibiscus, and was seriously funky.

In the video, the Britain's Got Talent host, who was wearing sunglasses indoors, could be heard hilariously asking the camera: "Do you remember the end of Bod when that frog had to choose a milkshake at the end? [Pans camera to bar full of bottled spirits] I'm thinking this is kind of similar, but for Zoom cocktails."

How cool is Amanda's wallpaper?

The mother-of-two often gives glimpses inside the beautiful home she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters. A fan of bold colours and prints, Amanda and Chris have added lots of character to the property with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection! And while the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

Aside from the cocktail bar, the family house also features a beautiful kitchen complete with breakfast bar, three striking pendant lights costing £850 apiece, and an exposed brick wall with sleek white cabinets. As for the dining room, Amanda has transformed the space with a round marble dining table with velvet chairs, and the pièce de résistancee, a dazzling £5,000 pendant light hanging overhead from Timothy Oulton.

But perhaps our favourite room of all has to be the chic living room, with moody decor, featuring midnight blue walls and a striking azure velvet sofa. Put simply, the one-of-a-kind space is simply beautiful!

