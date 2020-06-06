Saira Khan shows off her stunning 'tropical' living room in new workout video The star delighted fans with a stretch class on Saturday morning

As we joined Saira Khan on her latest workout video on Saturday morning, we couldn't help but admire her stunning living room, which features a large indoor palm plant and a gorgeous dark blue velvet sofa.

In the Instagram live video, the Loose Women panellist can be seen stretching at the bottom of the stairs, that lead up to a second seating area which is decorated in the same colours as the rest of the house - dark blue, yellow and gold.

Behind the 50-year-old's exercise mat, a big palm plant takes centre stage in the main living room, which is surrounded by three other small potted plants. The mother-of-two also has a large painting hanging from the wall in the same colours as her home décor as well as a glass and gold drinks cabinet.

On Friday, Saira gave fans a small tour of her house, showing off some of her favourite areas, which includes her incredible garden, where she sometimes works out.

The presenter has been delighting fans with daily workouts for weeks, and recently, as she marked her 50th birthday, the star revealed she had been training with a personal trainer ahead of her big day.

"I did it!! From 2nd Feb 2020 until today May 15th, I've been working hard with my PT @bradleysimmonds to fulfil a personal dream. I wanted to feel fit and fab at 50! I honestly can say today, right now, in this moment I am the happiest I have ever been in my life," she told her fans as she showed off her trim figure.

"I have my health, my family and friends and a birthday cake. The personal messages, the effort everyone has made, and the thoughtfulness has reduced me to tears. I am humbled by the generosity that has been shown. Gifts sent through the post, left on the doorstep, handmade and all delivered on time. Calls from friends putting together zoom cards. I am blessed. I am grateful. I am humbled. I am a bloody blubbering wreck. Thank you," she wrote at the end.