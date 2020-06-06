10 things I want in Dunelm's huge clearance sale & Emma Willis's bedding range tops the list If you love Dunelm, you'll know how exciting this is...

Hands up if you really miss going to your nearest Dunelm and browsing the aisles of homeware items that you know you don't need but you really really want. Thankfully, the online store is officially open and there's a huge clearance sale going on. As someone who loves Dunelm, here are my top 10 buys...

1. Emma Willis's bedding

Emma Willis Klara striped reversible duvet cover and pillowcase set, was £50 - £80, now £25 to £40, Dunelm

Emma Willis has great taste - whether it's her edit with Next or her selections for Dunelm - she's a real tastemaker and that's why we love her.

2. A lips cushion

Lips cushion, was £18, now £9, Dunelm

Scatter cushions can be annoying but this silver foiled lips cushion from Emma Willis' range doesn't annoy me at all.

3. A bedside table

Mirrored bedside table, was £113, now £97.30, Dunelm

Mirrored bedroom furniture never goes out of style and this will give your bedroom a makeover at little cost.

4. A new lamp

Metallic ombre copper glass table lamp, was £55, now £27.50, Dunelm

How stylish is this light?! Designed with an ombre copper effect that gradually changes the colour of the glass jar base for a chic look.

5. A coffee table for the middle of the room

Set of two coffee tables, was £199, now £139.30, Dunelm

Designed with storage and practicality in mind, this beautiful fully-assembled Mia Coffee nest is the perfect addition to any home.

6. A new lamp shade

Laser-cut butterfly white shade, was £25, now £12.50, Dunelm

I didn't know I needed a butterfly lamp shade until now...

7. Cute storage

Tiny But Mighty elephant wall hanging storage, was £10, now £5, Dunelm

Looking for storage for the nursery? This would be ideal as it's a great space saver.

8. A stylish wardrobe

Mirrored wardrobe, was £649, now £500.50, Dunelm

This wardrobe will add a touch of opulence and glamour to any room.

9. Colourful bathroom accessories

Bathmat, was £10, now £5, Dunelm

Coral is my favourite colour, so this would spark joy in my white bathroom.

10. A patterned rug

Patterned run, from £22.50 with 50 percent off, Dunelm

A rug to elevate any room - adds to basket immediately.

