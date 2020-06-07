7 stunning lights in H&M's brand new lighting range - trust us, it'll be love at first light Looking for a chic new lamp?

It's official: H&M is fast-becoming our go-to destination for homeware, and now we'll be heading there for our lighting solutions, too. In case you didn't know, the Swedish brand is now selling a curated selection of products from smaller businesses to support them and to give customers something a little different. The brand houseof is a new UK-based brand founded in 2019 and has already made its mark on the design scene, offering a wide range of contemporary lighting. Their lighting is bold and innovative with trademark curves, block colours and opal glass bulbs.

So, whether you're searching for a bright lamp for your office space or a soothing aesthetic for your nightstand, H&M's new lighting range is definitely worth considering. Check out our favourites below...

houseof lamp, £59.99, H&M

This soft fabric table lamp features a white shade and brass base to create a calming and diffused light. Perfect for dressing tables or bedside tables.

houseof metal diner pendant, £69.99, H&M

This adjustable ceiling light will add a sleek glow to your room, and it's ideal for hanging over dining tables or breakfast bars.

houseof curve floor lamp, £159.99, H&M

With a stunning green marble base, the houseof curve floor lamp is perfect for creating a statement and transforming your living room.

houseof black bamboo light, £69.99, H&M

Pendant light in painted metal and bamboo with a shade that allows the light to shine through and create a pattern in your room.

Shell-shaped lamp base, £49.99, H&M

This is H&M Home's own collection, but how stunning is this metal lamp base in the shape of a shell? Gorgeous.

houseof wall light, £39.99, H&M

The houseof wall light is perfect for the living room and makes a striking impact when styled as a pair. There are three colours available.

Small metal pendant light, £24.99, H&M

This gold-coloured ceiling light from H&M Home's own collection will really jazz up a plain room.

