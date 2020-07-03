This feature in Ben Shephard's home gym will give you serious nostalgia The Good Morning Britain star showed off his gym on Instagram

Ben Shephard is known for being a workout warrior and shares videos of his impressive exercise regime almost daily with his followers, but on Thursday the Good Morning Britain host really impressed us when he revealed that not only does his home gym have all of the usual workout equipment, but Ben has even installed an impressive wooden wall frame in the room, and it will give you serious PE hall vibes!

Taking to social media to share a clip of himself working out virtually with fitness coach Ben Davie, the impressive fixture could be seen in the background as Ben upped his heartrate with an upper and lower body challenge.

Ben showed off his gym on Instagram

Needless to say, fans were left seriously impressed with Ben's efforts, and took to the comment section of the doting dad's post to say so.

One fan even went as far as to sweetly comment: "Just home from hospital, feeling groggy and in pain. Nice to watch and have you put a smile on my face."

Ben's exercise room might be one of the most impressive home gyms we've ever seen and looks as though it's situated in a converted garage, with exposed brick walls and high ceilings.

As for equipment, there's everything from a boxing ring and an assault bike, to jump boxes, a climbing wall, calisthenic rings and a selection of free weights and barbells.

Ben has also been using the family garden as a space to workout. Another Instagram post revealed that not only do they have a perfectly preened lawn, they also have a basketball hoop and a football goal outdoors.

Ben and his son set up their iPad to follow another live workout and shared a photo of themselves doing press-ups.

Talk about putting us to shame, Ben…

