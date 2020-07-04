Richard Branson's son shows off his 'magical property' in the heart of the Balinese jungle - and it's incredible The 35-year-old currently lives there with his family

Richard Branson's son Sam delighted fans on Friday when he showed off his "magical property" which is situated in the heart of the Balinese jungle.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a photo of him and wife Isabelle posing in front of their modest home whilst in traditional Balinese dress.

Sam and Isabella currently live in Bali with their children

"This picture is of my wife and I at the entrance to our magical property, here in the heart of the Balinese jungle @nagshampa_bali. Like many of us in this day and age, so much of my working life is spent on a laptop, on a phone or in meetings. I didn't realise it till we had done it but there has been something so rewarding about working on a physical project," he wrote alongside the snap.

"Creating a space that can be touched, felt and experienced. That the more special we have made it as a home, the more special it is for our guests and the better we make it as a business, the nicer it is as a home. It has also been a blessing to work on such a passion project with my wife, @belliebranson. Creating this space with you, darling, has been nothing but pure joy. What an adventure!" he added.

Sam's post comes just weeks after he went all out to celebrate his little girl, Eva-Deia's fifth birthday. The proud father shared a photo on social media of the mouth-watering cake he had bought for the special occasion, which was covered in a variety of popcorn flavours, edible flowers and a multi-coloured wafer biscuit rim.

Sam Branson treated his daughter to an incredible birthday cake

Wrapped in a blue bow, Sam captioned the delicious-looking image: "Happy 5th birthday to our wonderful Eva-Deia. Can’t believe how the time has flown. You are such a bright, creative, empathetic, sensitive and strong girl and I’m so proud to be your dad!"

He added: "I’ll never forget saying to you 'darling I love your character'... and you replied 'I’m not a carrot daddy!' Of course you would ask for a rainbow popcorn cake on your b day. Love you on this special day and all days... with all that I am."