10 storage baskets and boxes that a professional organiser uses and recommends to her clients

If you didn't manage to sort out your home during lockdown, do not worry, help is on hand. We got in touch with Charlotte (aka @organisedbycharlotte on Instagram) to ask her for her top tips when it comes to storage and organising. The interior stylist works with her clients to give them a streamlined home without having to cull all their bits and bobs. The secret? Using the correct storage boxes and baskets.

"It's all about making those ugly necessities not only look better but make your home a little more organised," she told us. "I love using storage that sometimes isn't meant for its intended purpose and thinking a little bit outside the box (no pun intended!)."

Scroll down for her top 10 storage hacks...

Storage for wrapping paper

"Wrapping Paper is always shoved in a cupboard, usually right at the back where you can't see it so you end up buying more and more! This Ikea VARIERA waste bin can stick on to the inside of a long cupboard door and is perfect for storing rolls of wrapping paper."

VARIERA waste bin, £3, Ikea

The Kitchen cupboard organiser saviour

"Why do tins always seem to be stuffed into corner cupboards?! II like to be able to see which tins I have, which is why I like to recommend using a tiered organiser. We used this Joseph Joseph one when I helped Philippa from WeAreTwinset make over her kitchen and I love it! It doesn't have to stop at tins… why not use this for spreads or spices?"

Tiered organiser, £18, Amazon

Vegetable cupboard storage essential

"I think everyone is trying to cut down on plastic bags, so instead of buying your potatoes in bags, buy them loose and store them in these clever wire storage baskets from Dunelm which come in pink, white and grey. I also like to use these to store microwave rice or crackers!"

Wired basket, £5, Dunelm

Nappy organiser you won't expect

"There are A LOT of necessities when having a baby, so as I had a really small space with not much storage, I used this spice rack fixed on to the wall to hold nappies and creams to hand. I then painted it the same colour as the unit so it blended in."

Charlotte's spice rack transformed for the nursery

Spice rack, £9.99, Amazon

The bread bin alternative

"I hate all different types of bread stuffed onto a shelf, and I don't love the idea of a ‘bread bin’. I saw this Ikea SMARRA box and instantly knew it would be perfect (and breathable) for bread. I used the bottom half of this box when I worked with the lovely Sarah from WeAreTwinset on her kitchen and it adds a stylish element to the most boring of foods!"

SMARRA box, £13, Ikea

A cost-effective container for memories and keepsakes

"Sometimes you don't always need to buy storage, it's just sitting there collecting dust. I love keeping hold of select clothing and cards for my little ones to look back on when they are older. I used an old gift box from my1styears for each of their little collection of memories."

Gift box, My1stYears

Holders for cotton wool pads and beauty essentials

"There are so many little bits in bathroom cupboards - cotton wool buds, plasters etc. I have quite narrow cupboards, so it's a small space to work with.

"I happened to stumble across some tea light holders in Primark, and they made my cotton wool buds so much prettier. These tealight holders from M&S also look great!"

Tealight holders, £4.50, Marks & Spencer

A headband organiser

"I love my hairbands, but ideally it's great to tuck them away if you have the drawer space.

"I live by my Ikea Skubb storage for all my clothes & underwear, but the medium box is also perfect for storing headbands so you can easily see them and colour code them."

SKUBB box, £5, Ikea

Somewhere to put bath toys

"Bath toys are that necessity that ends up taking over your bathroom and when it comes to having a bath I just don't want them in the bath with me.

"Traditional bath toy holders do the job, but I recently found these Arket turtle bags, which not only hold loads and come in so many lovely colours, you can hang them over the bath so that you don't have to bath with the rubber ducky!"

Turtle bag, £5, Arket

Cereal containers

"Cereal boxes are just so unsightly, they build up and then get shoved to the back of the cupboard where they go stale and then forgotten.

"I love decanting cereal, it looks so much better, but Weetabix is always a tough one as it doesn’t quite fit in the obvious cereal containers. I use this OXO Pop container which is actually meant for spaghetti but fits my Weetabix in perfectly."

OXO container, £14, Amazon

Follow Charlotte on Instagram for her daily decluttering tips and tricks - you won't regret it.

