EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson in the BBC series, moved to Malibu in 2014, and on Tuesday she unveiled a look at the property's incredible roof terrace. She took to Instagram to share a photo of the space at nighttime with the caption, "Grateful every day and every night."

EastEnders star Patsy unveiled her terrace on Instagram

The image shows a concrete patio with three large grey sofas, a matching parasol and a navy and white geometric style rug. The terrace is lined with a brick wall, and several wooden rods which hold up a string of warm fairy lights, while there is also a large gas barbeque and two fire pits at either side.

Unsurprisingly, fans were blown away by what they saw. One commented, "Magical," and another added, "I feel so relaxed just looking at it, beautiful. Good zen, enjoy it, you've worked for it and are living life," while a third wrote, "Beautiful and stunning, so lucky."

Patsy has two fire pits on her terrace

Patsy previously shared a look at her garden back in March, when she posted a photo of her youngest son Bertie and their dog enjoying the weather during isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "My beautiful boys." The terrace also boasts incredible sea views over Malibu.

Patsy previously showed off her yoga studio

In another area of the garden, the EastEnders actress has her very own makeshift yoga studio. She posted a picture on her Instagram Story, showing a grey decking area, where she had set up two exercise mats and an easel holding an iPad for Patsy to follow a virtual tutorial. "My yoga studio today," she wrote. "Grateful every day."

Patsy lives with her husband Richard Markell and their four children: Charley, Fenton, Emilia and Bertie. They relocated to LA in 2014, and have lived in this particular property in Malibu since 2019.

