Patsy Palmer transforms Malibu living room during lockdown – and the results are mindblowing The former EastEnders star has lived in LA since 2019

Patsy Palmer is currently self-isolating with her family at their home in Malibu, and her husband Richard Merkell has been busy decorating the living room during lockdown. In a recent Instagram post, Patsy wrote: "Well done to my wonderful husband for lockdown painting."

Patsy Palmer's living room

SEE: Patsy Palmer says meditation has changed her life in candid Instagram post

The room features one cream wall and one dusty lilac wall which, judging by previous photos that Patsy has shared, is the wall that Richard changed. Formerly, the room was painted entirely cream. As for the rest of the décor, it is the epitome of Malibu beach chic, with wicker baskets and a straw rug, white furniture with metallic accents, and wooden floors with plenty of natural light. The room also has several house plants as seen on the coffee table and at the window, while Patsy also has a large Buddha in one corner of the room. Inspired? Storage is key during lockdown, and we've found a deadringer for Patsy's baskets at Amazon for £19.99, reduced from £29.99.

Wicker basket, £19.99, Amazon

Patsy Palmer's bedroom

SEE: Inside the most amazing homes of the EastEnders stars

Another post revealed a look at Patsy's bedroom, with a cow-print chair in one corner, two black and white geometric print cushions, and a large white dreamcatcher hanging on the wall. Apparently, the design of this room was also part of Richard's handiwork, as Patsy captioned the post: "This is why I love you @richardmerkell." It's finished with grey linen and knitted bedding.

Patsy Palmer's garden

Outside, Patsy and her family are lucky enough to have an amazing private space to enjoy while in isolation. Patsy previously shared a look at the garden with incredible sea views, a large grey sofa, a fire pit and a huge gas barbeque. Patsy has also made her very own outdoor yoga studio, where she sets up her mats on the terrace and stands her iPad on a wooden easel. "My yoga studio today," she wrote. "Grateful everyday. Gratitude is everything."

Patsy Palmer's makeshift yoga studio

The EastEnders actress moved from London to Los Angeles in 2014, and has lived in this particular property since 2019.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.