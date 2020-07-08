Strictly's Janette Manrara's home office is the ideal WFH set-up

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara lives in London with her husband and fellow Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, and as well as their bedroom, garden and living room, Janette has unveiled her makeshift home office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She took to Instagram with a photo of the space and captioned it, "Polka dot kinda day in the home office! Haha! Why not dress up at home? Switch things up! Really enjoying this time to myself & w/ @aljazskorjanec at home! Hope you're all keeping well! Sending my love on this #TerrificTuesday."

Janette has a large white desk where she positions her iPad with a stand and a keyboard, next to a coaster with, naturally, a cup of tea. It looks as though she sets her home office up within the living area with wooden floors and grey walls, which Janette has previously revealed in dance tutorial videos that she has hosted from the room. At the side, there is a small white table with a wooden worktop holding a large black striped bowl, and a wooden shelf with an orange vase.

Strictly's Janette previously posted a photo of her home office set-up

At the start of the lockdown period, Janette shared a close-up of her office set-up and showed that she also keeps a vase on flowers on her desk, while there is a piece of artwork hanging on the wall that features several motivational quotes including, 'Just have fun', 'Dance in the rain', 'Everything is going to be alright,' 'Enjoy today' and 'It's written in the stars'.

Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz married in 2017 and have been living in their current property in London since December 2018, while lockdown has only made the couple stronger. "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before," Janette told Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll. "Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself, he hasn't been online much… He has taken time to chill out. It's been amazing."

