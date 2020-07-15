Simon Cowell is notoriously private about his personal life, but on Tuesday the music mogul gave fans a glimpse inside his huge garden at his home in Malibu during a chat with his America's Got Talent co-stars. Heidi Klum shared footage of the judges chatting from their respective homes on Instagram, which saw Simon sitting in front of a glass door which led out into his back yard. A seating area with heaters and umbrellas could be seen in view, as well as neatly lined trees and a neatly-manicured lawn. The X Factor judge has properties in London and the United States, and has been isolating at his beachside home during the lockdown.

The Britain's Got Talent star has been isolating with son Eric and his partner Lauren Silverman in their family home, which boasts many impressive features, including a plunge pool, tennis court and a pond. The home also has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and overlooks the ocean.

Simon recently opened up about his experience in lockdown, and revealed that he wasn't letting it give him an excuse to pile on the pounds, having shed an impressive four stone in the past 12 months. Speaking to Terri Seymour on Extra, he said: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet. The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

Sharing his advice on coping during the lockdown, Simon revealed it's all about sticking to a routine. He said: "Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally."

Simon has been relishing spending more time with his son Eric, adding: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden." Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon added: "Lauren, the first time, 11 o’clock said, 'I can’t deal with this'… and I said 'No, we are staying outside.'"

