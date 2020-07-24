Sarah, Duchess of York shares never-before-seen photo of Royal Lodge The royal shared the image on Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York took to Instagram on Friday for an important cause.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that can be bought to help raise money to fight Motor Neurone Disease, the Duchess urged her followers to consider donating money if they could.

What's more, Sarah's photo was taken in a never-before-seen part of Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she lives.

While she stood in a doorway, behind Sarah a stunning snippet of outdoor space could be seen, featuring grey tiled floors and gorgeous wooden garden furniture.

Sarah shared a glimpse of the outdoor space on Instagram

What's more, a part of the Lodge's façade was also caught on camera, revealing that a portion of the outdoor wall is painted cream, and boats stunning French windows.

As for her message, the mother-of-two wrote: "Motor Neurone Disease/ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s Disease. I believe this is one of the cruelest diseases and we have to find a cure. I am proud to wear this T-shirt in support of John, Arlene and @cyclechallange4mnd. Email cyclechallange4mnd@yahoo.com to get your own!"

The doting mum's important post came after a bittersweet day.

Thursday marked what would have been the 60-year-old's 34th wedding anniversary to her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The former couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986, welcoming their first child together, Princess Beatrice, on 8 August 1988, followed by her sister Princess Eugenie on 23 March 1990.

Andrew and Sarah sadly announced their mutual decision to divorce in May 1996, after four years of separation.

But despite the end of their marriage, they have remained incredibly good friends – so much so, they still live together at the Royal Lodge.

The Grade-II listed house, located in Windsor Great Park, was formerly the Windsor residence of The Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002.

