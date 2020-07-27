Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet is on offer for only £64.99 and it’s almost perfect For a limited time only, Amazon has slashed the price of their new Android slate by £25

If you’re anything like me, you can’t imagine life without your tablet. Whether it’s for watching Netflix, online shopping, listening to music or reading books, it’s always within arm’s reach. There was once a time when buying one would mean saving up or whacking it on the credit card, but those days are long gone, thanks to Amazon. The online shopping giants have released their new Fire HD 8, and it’s perfect for most of us who don’t need our tablets to do anything super fancy – and it’s currently on offer for £64.99 with £25 off the usual price. The deal is limited time only though, so hurry if you want to grab a bargain.

RELATED: 13 family-friendly games to play with the kids during the summer holidays

All-new Fire HD 8 tablet with special offers, £89.99 £64.99, Amazon

Is the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet worth it?

The affordable tablet comes in five colours – black, plum, twilight blue, white and slate. It features an 8-inch HD display, a 2GHz quad-core processor, 32GB expandable storage (up to 1TB if you invest in a microSD card), and a decent battery that should be good for 12 hours. To put it simply, it’s got twice the storage, 20% longer battery life and 30% faster than the previous model

Can I use the amazon fire tablet without an Amazon account?

To use your Kindle Fire HD8 you will need an Amazon account, and the device will prompt you to create one during set up if you don’t already have one. You don’t need a paid Amazon Prime account to use it though.

Click here for a one month free trial of Amazon Prime

Amazon's new tablet is easily one of the best affordable devices on the market

What can you do with the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet?

Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited feature just about all the movies, music, and books you could want. And of course, in addition Amazon's Appstore has most of the apps you might want, from social media faves like Instagram and Facebook and the like, as well as iPlayer Netflix, Disney+, Zoom, and Spotify. Oh and Roblox – which is the one most tweens will want to download straight away!

If you’re buying this for the kids, you can invest in Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which for £3.99 a month (or £1.99 a month if you already have prime) gives unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows and educational apps so they can browse away to their heart's content and you don’t need to worry about them seeing something inappropriate.

Click here for one month free trial of Amazon Fire Kids Unlimited

Do remember though, that if you’re going to buy this ‘special offers’ version of the tablet, the pay off is that it will display special offers from Amazon on the lock screen when it’s in rest mode. If you can live with that, it’s a great option for those who want a cheap Android slate.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.