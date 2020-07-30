Inside Prince Charles' stunning holiday home, the Castle of Mey Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been to stay

As well as Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, Prince Charles also owns a second holiday home on the north coast in Caithness: Castle of Mey. It was bought by the Queen Mother in 1952 after the death of her husband, King George Vi, and was inherited by Charles after her death in 2002. The Queen Mother visit the castle every August and October until she was 101, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed there in August 2018 with Prince Charles and Camilla.

In May 2019, Prince Charles opened a new ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle, the Granary Lodge. As it stands, the accommodation is currently under review for reopening to the public at the end of July amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's certainly worth the wait for anyone hoping to visit. Take a look…

The living room

The cosy living room features high ceilings with wooden vaults and an exposed brick wall with a log fireplace. There are two enormous blue patterned sofas, and two red armchairs. The windows at the back of the room overlook the expansive grounds of the property.

The bathroom

One of the bathrooms in the luxury suites features a freestanding bath and his and hers sinks. The walls are painted light blue, with white wainscoting.

The breakfast room

The B&B has its very own breakfast room for guests to enjoy. It's furnished with polished oak tables and dining chairs with red leather seats, and a selection of portraits hanging on the wall.

The bedroom

A bedroom inside of Granary Lodge at the Castle of Mey features a king-sized bed with a chaise longue at the bottom, and a seating area with two patterned sofas.

When Prince Charles visited the property in May 2019, he was pictured in another bedroom. It features a floral canopy bed, with matching window blinds, and cushions on cream sofas.

The hallway

Prince Charles was photographed in the hallway as he opened the home. It's decorated with duck-egg blue walls and displays various photographs in black and white frames.

