Michelle Obama unveils stunning living room inside £6.2million home with Barack The couple moved to a new property in Washington after leaving the White House

Michelle and Barack Obama moved out of the White House when Donald Trump took over as President in January 2017, but they have stayed nearby in Washington ever since so that their youngest daughter Sasha can finish school. The couple rarely share much of their home life, but on Wednesday, Michelle gave a look inside their living room for the very first time.

SEE: Inside Boris Johnson's private home at Downing Street

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes

She shared a photo on Instagram, as she announced the launch of her podcast and an episode with her husband Barack, showing the couple sat in the room. It features high ceilings with white wooden floors, one suede armchair, and another patterned armchair. There's also a black glossy leather sofa seen in the background, as well as a large flat screen TV.

RELATED: Michelle Obama shares a behind-the-scenes look at the White House

Michelle captioned the post, "Can't wait for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast! It's a long, thoughtful talk with @BarackObama – we had some fun with this one. That conversation goes live tomorrow, but you can follow us right now by clicking the link in my bio to hear a preview."

The home dates back to the 1920s, with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an enormous garden and terrace, a two-car garage, and an additional courtyard for another eight to ten vehicles, because who doesn't need that?

Michelle and Barack Obama have two daughters, Sasha and Malia

When the couple first moved in, Michelle joked with Ellen DeGeneres on her television show, saying that Barack had been shortchanged with the new home. "He doesn’t have enough closet space – sorry," she quipped. "He's got the smallest room for his office."

Their daughter, Sasha, meanwhile, has clearly lucked out. "She has this two-room suite," Michelle explained. "It's all decked out. She's got a living room area and bedroom, and he designed it. So he's really hating on her."

The couple were reported to have bought the home for £6.2million, while they also own an additional property in Chicago.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.