Chrissy Teigen shows off magical feature in kids' playroom The A-lister showed off the feature on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's two children, Miles and Luna, have the most magical tent in their playroom!

Doting mum Chrissy showed off their cosy hideaway on Instagram, revealing it's full of soft cushions, blankets and toys.

What's more, Chrissy has draped the tent with fairylights, making it all the more dream-like!

Chrissy showed off the tent on Instagram

Sharing a photo of the two siblings laying inside their tent, Chrissy hilariously wrote: "Special dinner tent. Magical tent that gets you to eat all your dinner! It worked. The gymnastics of being a parent."

Fans could barely believe their eyes, and rushed to the comment section of Chrissy's post to express their amazement.

Chrissy also shared a video of Miles in the tent

"This is amazing! I am all about bribing kiddos," wrote one, with another adding: "That tent is unreal!"

Chrissy often shares photo of her two kids, and when the A-lister's followers aren't gushing about Luna and Miles' incredible playroom, they're pointing out how much little Miles looks like his dad.

Last month, Chrissy and her family enjoyed a day out on their yacht, with the mother-of-two capturing the moment in a sweet Instagram post.

Dressed in matching rainbow shorts, John and Miles could be seen holding hands as they enjoyed a day at sea.

Captioning the heartwarming post with twin bear emojis, Chrissy's 30.5million followers were clearly in disbelief at the close resemblance.

"Good thing John has a beard. It's the only way to tell the difference," joked one.

"Even their feet/toes are the same," added another.

The power couple used the lockdown period to spend quality time with their little ones.

Back in June, the family coordinated in matching jumpsuits to go racing, and when at home Chrissy planned lavish tea parties for their daughter, as well as cooking delicious family meals with help from both Luna and Miles.

