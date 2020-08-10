Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home at Frogmore Cottage: what it's really like inside The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were gifted the property from the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their home Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate in April 2019, shortly before their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept the property as their UK base after their decision to step back from royal duties and move to North America earlier this year, and as it remains as their private home, there are few details about the interiors. What we do know, though, gives a clear impression.

It’s situated in front of an incredible lake and Frogmore House, where the couple hosted their wedding reception in May 2018, and is listed as a Grade-II building. Inside, it is reported that there are five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery for Archie.

Frogmore Cottage backs onto Home Park, with 655 acres of gardens

The home underwent extensive renovation works before the couple moved in, and it was said that Meghan hired Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to decorate the space. Apparently, Meghan requested that they used vegan and organic paint, in keeping with her largely vegan diet.

Vicky's unique sense of style and what Meghan saw at the Soho House clubs may have also transferred into Frogmore Cottage. The clubs take design inspiration from the 1920s and 30s, with luxury furniture including velvet sofas and chandeliers, although Meghan and Harry will have of course made it their own. Vicky previously told Soho House, "Private homes are incredibly different. The clients come to us because they want the Soho House aesthetic but you have to make it right for that family or whoever lives there in their space, so it's not a cookie cutter thing you can just drop in."

Both Harry and Meghan are also big art fans, with Harry having gifted Meghan a romantic canvas reading 'Everybody Needs Somebody to Love' by British artist Van Donna, during their courtship. The Queen is also believed to have given the couple a series of paintings from her own personal collection after they moved in.

