Alison Hammond brightened up people's Saturday afternoons with her Radio 2 takeover. The This Morning star covered for Rylan Clark-Neal on the weekend show, and what's more, the mother-of-one was doing it from a makeshift radio station inside her home in Birmingham. Taking to Instagram, Alison shared a photo of a section of her bedroom, which had a laptop, headphones and a webcam set up on the desk.

In the caption, the star wrote: "The @Rylan show on @bbcradio2 will be coming live from Ham studios next Saturday at 3 pm. Get in touch if you fancy a shout out or want to Join My Alisolation Party Rylan@bbc.co.uk look forward to it." [sic].

The TV presenter even had a personalised notebook which had her name printed on the cover, which went down a treat with her followers. "Love your planner, where is it from?" one asked, while another commented: "Loved your show but love your planner too! As an Alison as well I'm excited to see where you got it."

Alison Hammond set up a home radio station inside her bedroom

A third added: "Great show. Well done Alison, always happy." Another fan wrote: "It was a great show and you were fantastic on This Morning on Friday."

Alison has certainly had a busy few days. On Friday, the much-loved presenter co-hosted This Morning with Rochelle Humes. The pair had never co-hosted together before, and fans loved their chemistry. Many took to Twitter to ask for them to present together again.

Alison with son Aiden at home in Birmingham

The former Big Brother star is renowned for her upbeat energy and positive outlook on life.

Throughout lockdown, Alison has been keeping This Morning viewers upbeat with her one-liners and fun segments on the ITV daytime show.

She is also incredibly popular on social media. Not only has she appeared in videos on TikTok with her teenage son Aiden, but she's got plenty of loyal fans on Instagram too.

Just recently, the TV star took to Instagram to share her excitement after reaching 700,000 followers on the social media site. "700k followers boom!!" she wrote.

