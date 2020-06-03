Inside Alison Hammond's gorgeous kitchen at new Birmingham home The This Morning star can't stop showing it off

Alison Hammond recently moved into a new property in Birmingham and, between hosting her own miniseries At Home with Hammond on the This Morning app and other live segments for the show, she has given fans a look inside her stunning kitchen in the process.

WATCH: Alison Hammond announces cooking show in new kitchen

When she whipped up her own banana bread recipe at Easter, she revealed the room is decorated with white walls and a combination of light and dark grey minimalist cabinets, which she had adorned with photos of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in their absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Easter eggs to mark the occasion.

She has two ovens built into one wall, and the cabinets wrap around to create a U-shape with an island at one end. Alison added her own touch to the room with string lights which she also has hanging around a display of her television awards in the living room, and a motivational wall quote that she keeps on top of her cupboard, reading "This kitchen is for laughing and dancing," because Alison wouldn't be Alison without a laugh and a dance.

When Alison first moved in, she gave viewers of This Morning a snapshot tour of the inside as she asked for advice from interior designer Kelly Hoppen. In doing so, she revealed that the kitchen, dining and living area are open plan, and she has a small white dining table with teal blue suede chairs below a mirror hanging on the wall.

Alison Hammond revealed her dining room on This Morning

On the opposite wall, she has her display of television awards and memorabilia, framed with another line of string lights, above a small white shelving unit where she has arranged a selection of photo frames.

