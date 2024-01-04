Ruth Langsford supported by fans as she shares sadness from family home

Ruth Langsford has shared sadness from her family home as the Loose Women presenter revealed that she was taking down the Christmas decorations. To mark this, the star shared her dining room table that had Santa Claus-themed salt and pepper shakers and had been fully decked out.

The video also showed off baubles and reindeer-themed napkins holders as she panned across the room. After showing her dining table off in its full glory, including the snow effect she had sprayed over it, Ruth revealed the transformation as it reverted back to a black surface. "And we're done! Christmas 2023 all packed away until next year," she lamented. "Prefer putting it all out than clearing it away!"

Ruth was immediately supported by her fans, as one commented: "Just done the same, spent the day packing most of it away, I've just left the kitchen until 12th night and like you I prefer putting it all out," and a second commented: "Christmas was packed away in our house today too."

A third penned: "Mine clear everything off a table they just see it as clutter!! They remove candles etc and just want room for the food and condiments...but I love a decorated table ...I'm wasted," while a fourth posted: "Me too. Always feel sad without xmas tree lights," but a fifth had very different emotions as they wrote: "Took me ages to put everything away then clean up!! Glad it's only once a year!"

Ruth delighted fans ahead of the Christmas period as she showcased her home's transformation into a winter wonderland, showcasing sideboards, many decorations and even her ironing board!

Sharing her vision at the time, Ruth noted in her caption: "Christmas sideboard done at last! Went for a snowy, winter wonderland theme this year. The inspiration came when I saw the little, frosted Christmas tree… Everything came from my local garden centre @squires_gc where the staff are SO helpful. Have a sparkling Christmas everyone!"

In the centre of her sideboard, the 63-year-old gave pride of place to a bushy fir tree, whilst around the edges, the TV star spruced up her display with snow-capped foliage and tea lights galore.

Her followers approved of the resdesign in the comments section, with one writing: "Thank you so much for sharing Ruth, your displays are always amazing!" while a second chimed in: "Beautiful Ruth."

A third quipped: "It looks beautiful Ruth, can you come and do mine" and a fourth sweetly added: "Looks beautiful Ruth, wishing you and your family a very Happy Christmas".

