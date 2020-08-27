The Queen and Prince Philip's beautiful living room unveiled: then and now See how Balmoral Castle has changed over the years

The Queen and Prince Philip are currently enjoying their summer break at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and past photos have unveiled that the living room has stayed almost entirely the same as it was when Queen Elizabeth was 50 years old, compared to when she was 91.

SEE: Inside the Queen's cosy living room at Windsor Castle in London

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Balmoral, the royal family's idyllic Scottish retreat

In 1976, a photo was released of the couple in the room, showing an aqua green sofa, cream striped wallpaper, a selection of photos hung in gold frames, and two wooden side tables. The door at the time was wooden, and there was a bunch of flowers positioned at one side, next to a candelabra.

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip leave England for foreseeable future

The Queen and Prince Philip's living room in 1976

Fast forward to 2017, when the then-Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife met the Queen, and the room seemed to have been kept exactly the same. The very sofa on which she sat with Prince Philip 41 years prior was still visible and located in the same spot, as were the photos framed on the walls, the wooden side table and even a bunch of flowers and the candelabra just about visible behind Peter.

RELATED: Inside the Queen and Prince Philip's official Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen and Prince Philip's living room in 2017

The photo also unveiled a look at the rest of the room, showing that the sofa is one of two, which sit either side of a matching footstool and in front of a large log fireplace with a metal frame. There is a tall mirror mounted above the fireplace, and on the ledge sits two further candelabras and a gold clock. An additional white and green floral armchair sits next to one sofa.

The home is located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, surrounded by mountains, lochs and glens. Her Majesty usually starts her break with Prince Philip in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving to the main house in August.

This summer, the monarch and Prince Philip will be joined by various other royals including Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.