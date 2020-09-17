Inside The Duchess star Katherine Ryan's gorgeous London home The comedian lives with her husband Bobby and her daughter Violet

Katherine Ryan has hooked Netflix viewers with her new series, The Duchess, with fans admiring everything from her character's designer wardrobe to her incredible house. And the comedian has an equally beautiful home in real-life, too, judging by the rare photos she has shared with her fans on Instagram.



The 37-year-old lives in London with her husband Bobby and her daughter Violet, 11, and has posted a few photos both inside and outside the property, sharing a look at the sprawling garden, modern kitchen and statement wallpaper in her hallway.

Katherine transformed the entrance to her house in honour of her daughter Violet's birthday celebrations in June. "It's been eleven years and five lifetimes with my best gal pal," Katherine captioned the sweet photos.

One snap showed Violet standing next to a huge display of pink and lilac balloons, which were displayed next to a column in front of the front door. The comedian's modern home has a white exterior with a dark front door and window frames, and she has a potted bay tree in front of one of the windows.



Katherine transformed the entrance of her home for her daughter's birthday

The garden, meanwhile, was set up for a beautiful picnic and sleepover, with three teepee tents on the lawn, and a long dining table styled with jars and jugs of fresh flowers running down the middle.

The comedian celebrated with a picnic in the garden

A photo of Violet's birthday cake also offered a peek inside the family's kitchen, which has sleek white cabinets and integrated appliances, with what appears to be a marble-topped island unit or table at the centre.

Katherine previously revealed a peek inside her kitchen

Katherine shared several other glimpses both inside and outside her home during the coronavirus lockdown. The hallway features dark wooden stairs with glass panels at the sides, and a striking dark floral print wallpaper at the top.



We love this dark floral print wallpaper at the top of Katherine's staircase

Meanwhile, another glimpse at the garden revealed a balcony or terrace with a large corner sofa and coffee table – an ideal spot for entertaining.

Katherine has a large garden at her home

Katherine transformed the exterior of her house once again in honour of Halloween in 2019. The Duchess star was inspired by Stacey Solomon and Laura Whitmore, and reached out to celebrity florist Poppy Belle Florals to create a beautiful floral installation of her own.

Katherine enlisted Poppy Belle Florals to decorate her home for autumn

