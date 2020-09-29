Inside Downton Abbey and Liar's Joanne Froggatt's stunning garden The actress has filmed several clips in her outdoor space

Actress Joanne Froggatt tends to keep her home as private as possible, but the Downton Abbey and Liar star has shared a series of videos inside of her garden since the coronavirus pandemic began.

WATCH: Joanne Froggatt films inside beautiful garden

In June, she took to Instagram with a clip of her reading one of her favourite children's books as part of an initiative to inspire and educate young readers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The video revealed a glimpse of her outdoor space, showing that it has brick walls and several climber plants, as well as an orange bush, a plant with pink petals, and a large orange plant pot.

Joanne captioned it, "@gothamreads is a great initiative pulling together clients and non-clients reading their own works or their favourite children's book. Gotham Reads is a platform of online videos of read-aloud children's books to educate, inspire and entertain young readers in these trying times. I was invited to read one of my favourite children's books "Once Upon A Goat" by Dan Richards.

"Here is a sneak peek of it and you can see the full video over on Gotham Reads @youtube channel – link in bio. Hope the kiddies enjoy [smiley face emoji]."

Joanne's former living room

Joanne previously lived in Buckinghamshire with her husband James Cannon, but it's likely that she has since moved since the couple announced their split in February.

She opened up about her previous home in an interview with Country and Townhouse: "I live with my husband in his old family house in Buckinghamshire," she said. "It's very private and has lovely views of the countryside."

She added that they were thinking of renovating the property: "We've been thinking about extending it slightly," she explained. "So we can have a larger reception room for entertaining."

Much like her current property, Joanne kept her former home with James tightly under wraps, but she did share a look at their living room at Christmas, as well as the views from their kitchen.

