Victoria Beckham's black velvet sofa will leave you obsessed The former Spice Girl has an eye for detail

Victoria Beckham has the most beautiful black sofa in her home – and we've never seen anything like it!

The former Spice Girl showed off the stunning piece of furniture on Thursday, proving that her eye for detail goes far beyond her famous fashion collections.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares glimpse inside bedroom ahead of LFW

The glossy couch looked roomy enough for four, and was pepped up with chic cushions in the same material and colour.

How stunning is that sofa?

It's not the first time recently that the doting mum has given her followers a peek into her gorgeous London home.

Days earlier, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse into one of the most private areas of her living space – her bedroom!

Victoria shared a video showing off the pretty purple dress and matching face covering that Harper was planning to wear to her fashion show, which was lying on top of her dressing table.

As the camera panned, Victoria revealed what else she has on display on top of the mirrored unit, including bottles of perfume, and beautiful black-and-white family portraits in silver frames.

Victoria also shared a peek into her bedroom

They included a photo of her 18-year-old son Romeo when he was younger, along with another snap of brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz together as children.

It marked one of the only times Victoria has shared a peek inside her bedroom at her family's £31million London home.

But that's not all!

She later posted a photo of herself relaxing on top of her bed after her busy day had come to an end, showing pristine white bedding, floor-to-ceiling cream curtains hanging at the windows, and a velvet armchair in the background.

Can you imagine coming home to a house as luxurious as the Beckhams'?

