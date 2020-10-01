Dianne Buswell reveals unlikely feature in living room The Strictly star shared a photo on Instagram

Believe it or not, Dianne Buswell has a treadmill in her living room – how's that for dedication?

The Strictly star made the reveal on Thursday, posting a photo of a sleek white treadmill sitting in her living room.

What's more, the equipment is positioned perfectly in front of the TV, with Dianne adding: "About to do my morning run, Forrest Gump giving me some inspo!"

Dianne lives in London with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, and the happy couple share a beautiful flat, bought by Joe in 2016.

Joe shared a photo on the proud day he first moved into his home, offering a glimpse at his contemporary open plan kitchen.

The room has grey glossy cabinets and dark wooden flooring, with white worktops and built-in appliances.

Floor-to-ceiling windows appear to lead out to a garden/ terrace, and give the added benefit of filling the space with natural light.

Since Dianne moved in last year, they've given their fans many more peeks into nearly every room, and it's safe to say that the famous pair have an eye for detail.

Dianne and Joe recently posed for a photo in their ultra-modern kitchen, revealing it also features minimalist grey cupboards and a marble island unit in the middle, with a high-tech induction hob.

Dianne often shares peeks into the property

Amazingly, their rooftop balcony boasts views across the whole of London, as well as an outdoor eating area and bean bags for the couple to sit on.

Joe and Dianne have even shared a peek inside their bedroom on Instagram, after investing in a new television that had been mounted on the wall opposite the bed.

In fact, many of Joe's videos are filmed from his bedroom.

The room has an upholstered bed with plain white bedding, and two striking industrial-style lamps placed on bedside tables at either side.

Very swanky!

