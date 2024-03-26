Victoria Beckham shares unseen corner of country mansion – and the ceilings will make your jaw drop

Victoria Beckham is forever giving us house inspiration by sharing glimpses inside her and her husband David's fabulous homes, whether it's their stunning property in London, their luxury apartment in Miami worth an eye-watering $24 million, or the idyllic farmhouse they share nestled in the heart of the British countryside.

The super famous couple, who are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, moved into the sprawling £12 million country bolthole in 2018 and they have occasionally given fans a peek inside, but Victoria recently posted a video that had us in shock.

The former Spice Girls singer, who often loves to playfully order her ex-footballer husband to take on odd jobs around the house, insisted on a shirtless David taking to the ladder to fix a light in their huge living room, but we couldn't take our eyes off their incredibly high ceilings.

WATCH: Victoria shows off super high ceilings at home

Victoria hilariously filmed her husband looking a little displeased as he obliged with the request for her TikTok video and, in the background of the video, we were able to see more of the stunning room.

Victoria's TikTok shows just how high the ceilings are. Given that the husband and wife bought the property and converted it from a barn to a farmhouse – it's perhaps unsurprising that they've kept the exposed Cotswold stone on the walls and the wooden structure of the ceilings, including the beams, in place.

This elevates the farm aesthetic even more, while also being super cosy. The previously unseen angle in the video also shows how the Beckhams need a seriously tall ladder for David to reach the lightbulbs nestled within the beams.

We also love that the home has a traditional fireplace leading to the chimney, and a huge chandelier hanging from the ceiling, adding a touch of elegance.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams' lounge at their Cotswold home is so big, it doubles up as a relaxing area and dining area.

© TikTok Victoria and David Beckham's lounge at their Cotswolds home

At one end of the room, there is a seating area consisting of a green velvet Chesterfield sofa with a matching burgundy-hued Ottoman. There's also a single armchair in a woven fabric which fits in perfectly with the countryside theme.

At another area in the room sits a second fireplace and the couple have placed a large dining table in front of it, meaning they can enjoy Sunday roasts in front of the fire. On the other side of the table is the huge window allowing for plenty of natural daylight to flood in.

© Netflix Victoria Beckham at their home in Cotswolds

Further down towards the other end of the lounge is a darker, more cosy space which also features a sofa, soft lighting from the lamps, a drinks cabinet and a stairway leading to a balcony-style area just above it.

The couple also have a tall cream cabinet in the centre of the room, perhaps filled with crockery and glassware for when they dine as a family.

On the dining table, the Beckhams often fill vases with beautiful blooms and foliage to add colour and vibrancy to the entire room.