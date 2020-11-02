BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker's home as you’ve never seen it before The Football Focus host lives in a stunning property in Sheffield

BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host Dan Walker lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah, their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie, and their pet dog Winnie, and we've uncovered former photos that reveal exactly what their home is like inside.

The kitchen acted as the main location for the shoot, and it's genuinely like something from a show home. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, with marl grey cupboards and cobalt blue splashes seen in a fridge frame and the base of an island unit in the middle of the room.

Dan Walker's kitchen

White marble worktops add to the chic aesthetic, as well as three glass lampshades, and grey leather stools with silver bases.

As for appliances, Dan and his family have a traditional glossy white AGA oven, a silver fridge with double doors, a silver toaster, and a white smoothie maker.

Dan Walker's living room

An additional photo was taken in Dan's living room, where he posed in front of a bay window with white frames, and green, yellow and red floral curtains.

Dan Walker's home office

More recently, Dan gave his fans a look inside his study as he worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown period. It showed brown carpets and cream cupboards with exposed shelves, where Dan keeps various football memorabilia including signed footballs, framed photographs, and an LED light spelling out 'FF' to honour Football Focus. He also keeps a large trophy stacked on a selection of books and a basket.

He captioned the image, "It has been 100 days since lockdown started. This morning on #BBCBreakfast we are looking for one picture which sums up your experience of life in lockdown. This is my one, presenting #FootballFocus from home each week with our dog, Winnie. Send them in to @bbcbreakfast."

Now, Dan will be resuming working from home as the UK prepares for a second lockdown.

