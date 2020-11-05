Ferne McCann's magical home transformation for daughter Sunday revealed The First Time Mum star decorated the house for Sunday's birthday

Ferne McCann transformed her home for her daughter Sunday's third birthday this week, and the photos are so impressive.

First Time Mum star Ferne took to Instagram to show off how she had decorated the house to create a Disney-themed celebration.

In the kitchen, Ferne had a floor-to-ceiling balloon display set up, formed of black and white balloons in honour of the 101 Dalmatians.

Ferne decorated her kitchen

It matched a circular sign that read 'Sunday turns 3!' on the wall, with Dalmatian-inspired black and white spots. There was also a Sunday-sized cardboard Dalmatian positioned in one corner, as well as a white plinth showcasing a two-tier cake decorated with Dalmatian puppy heads and pink and red butterflies.

Ferne credited the companies responsible for helping her put together the installation, including @mlbespokecakes for the cake, @Essexballoonbar for the balloons, @partiesandsigns for the sign and dalmation cut-out, and @a_fairytale_dream_parties for the party hosts that came dressed as Anna and Elsa from Disney film, Frozen.

Ferne's daughter Sunday's birthday cake

"Celebrations from my baby's 3rd birthday," Ferne added. "The most special memories made on Sunday's 3rd birthday this year."

Ferne, Sunday and Ferne's mum Gill also enjoyed "a trip to Mersea for the day to have fish and chips on the beach in a beach hut", where Ferne had yet more party decorations added, and a takeaway pizza delivered.

Ferne, Sunday and Gill visited a beach hut

Sunday also has an incredible nursery at their home in Essex.

Ferne's daughter Sunday's nursery

It features a mini play kitchen, an art area, a doll's house, a slide, a dress-up area and a teepee. As for the décor, it features green and cream walls with intricate gold star stickers, and wooden floors and a cream sheepskin rug. Ferne enlisted the help of interior design service The Modern Nursery to help her curate the space.

