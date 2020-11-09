Vernon Kay's isolation home is like something from MTV Cribs – watch video Tess Daly's husband is in quarantine ahead of entering I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Vernon Kay has given fans a tour inside the incredible property where he is isolating ahead of entering the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here house.

The star took to Instagram with the clip soon after it was announced that he would be joining the line-up for the new ITV series, and captioned it: "@Imacelebrity So, the secret's out #imaceleb."

Vernon first revealed that the property, a converted farmhouse, is situated in Anglesey, and comes complete with its own outdoor hot tub.

Upon entering the building, he showed off the beautiful kitchen, where he shared that the producers of the show have "provided us with whatever food we want, whatever we need".

In the living room, he has set up his own exercise bike station in front of the TV, as well as a golf putting green.

For entertainment, Vernon shared that there is also a games console and an X Box where he has been playing Call of Duty.

A traditional log fire in the room, meanwhile, echoes the home's heritage as a farmhouse. "That's been keeping me warm, keeping it lit," added Vernon.

As the video continues, Vernon revealed even more exercise equipment, including battle ropes which he had set up in the hallway, and an entire gym featuring a squat rack, dumbbells and a bench. Vernon also has his own gym at the home he shares with wife Tess Daly.

Vernon and Tess Daly's home gym

According to Vernon, the upstairs has "a handful of bedrooms".

Décor inside the home follows a muted white and grey colour scheme, in keeping with the exterior of the house which is painted light grey.

Vernon usually lives in a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with Tess and their two daughters Phoebe and Amber. The couple often share glimpses of the home, including a private swimming pool and a huge garden where they keep pet Shetland ponies.

