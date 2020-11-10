18 technology Christmas gifts that will be on every tech lover's 2020 wish list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas presents can be a tricky thing to master – how do you know clothes will fit? What style of jewellery do they like? Do they really need a new wallet or purse? One thing that always goes down a treat (especially with kids) is tech gifts, and we've rounded up the best technology gifts out there so you don't have to.

READ: Looking for the perfect advent calendar this year? 100+ ideas right this way

Think Playstations, Nintendo Switch and much, much more. But be warned, you may end up bookmarking some of these presents for yourself…

Apple HomePod mini, £99, John Lewis

Don't be fooled by its compact size! The Apple HomePod mini may be just 8.5 cm, but it offers 360-degree audio that fills the room.

PS4 bundle, £279.99, Amazon

The PlayStation 5 launches just before Christmas, but it's bound it be hugely popular. If you don't want to risk not getting your hands on one, then Amazon is selling the PS4 bundle with three games – and it's more affordable!

Amazon Echo Dot, £59.99, Amazon

The popular smart speaker from Amazon now comes with a clock! Perfect for someone's bedside table.

Clear iPhone case, £49, John Lewis

Help a loved one protect their iPhone from scratches or chips with this clear, protective case. Designed with MagSafe charging in mind, this is a must-have accessory.

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

Google Chromecast with Google TV & Remote Control, £59.99, John Lewis

Whether you're streaming your favourite TV show or controlling smart devices around your home, a Google Chromecast is sure to be a crowd-pleaser this Christmas.

Ember smart mug, £76.89, Amazon

Know someone who often forgets their freshly-made tea or coffee? Buy them a smart mug to help keep their drink hot for 1.5 hours – and they get to choose the temperature!

Blue light blocking glasses, £16.99, Amazon

Minimise the headaches and blurred vision that often occurs during long periods in front of a computer or TV with a pair of glasses that block blue light – there are styles to suit everyone.

Luna 3, £169, Foreo

If you don't recognise Foreo's nifty little skincare device, where have you been? The facial cleansing massager gently removes dirt, oil and dead skin using T-Sonic pulsations.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, £69, John Lewis

Know someone who loves taking pictures? This Fujifilm camera provides instant prints to capture those special memories.

Sonos One, £199, Amazon

If we're spending all this extra time at home, it's worth blasting out some of our favourite songs.

Apple AirPods with charging case, £129, Amazon

With Zoom calls the new way to stay in touch with colleagues, friends and family, why not treat someone to some Apple AirPods?

Bluetooth Tile Pro, £24.99, John Lewis

Everyone knows someone who loses their keys, phone or wallet on a daily basis. This handy tile is here to make the mad rush around the house a little quicker and easier.

Nintendo Switch, £279, Amazon

With neon, grey or even a Fortnite edition, there's one to suit everyone.

Xbox Series X, £449.99, Smyths

READ: The 23 coolest Christmas gift ideas for tricky teenagers

Released just in time for Christmas is the Xbox Series X – which is bound to be on many tech-lovers wishlist.

The Tech Case, £35, Away

We all know the frustration of trying to endlessly untangle laptop chargers, cords and earphones. Enter The Tech Case! With mesh zip compartments and elastic loops, it's a total game-changer.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker, £123.44, Amazon

If you know someone who loves to set themselves step goals then this is the perfect gift for them!

Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light with Relax Breath, £124.99, Amazon

After a better night's sleep? This light includes light-guided wind-down breathing to help you get to sleep at night and wake up in the mornings.

LED beanie hat, £9.99, Amazon

Looking for a jokey gift for a techy friend? Make their winter walks or runs a little easier with this LED beanie.

RELATED: Need help Christmas shopping? Stacey Solomon shares her top personalised gifts

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.