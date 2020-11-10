﻿
tech-gifts

18 technology Christmas gifts that will be on every tech lover's 2020 wish list

Get your Christmas shopping list ready

Nichola Murphy

Christmas presents can be a tricky thing to master – how do you know clothes will fit? What style of jewellery do they like? Do they really need a new wallet or purse? One thing that always goes down a treat (especially with kids) is tech gifts, and we've rounded up the best technology gifts out there so you don't have to.

Think Playstations, Nintendo Switch and much, much more. But be warned, you may end up bookmarking some of these presents for yourself…

apple-homepod-mini

Apple HomePod mini, £99, John Lewis

Don't be fooled by its compact size! The Apple HomePod mini may be just 8.5 cm, but it offers 360-degree audio that fills the room.

ps4

PS4 bundle, £279.99, Amazon

The PlayStation 5 launches just before Christmas, but it's bound it be hugely popular. If you don't want to risk not getting your hands on one, then Amazon is selling the PS4 bundle with three games – and it's more affordable!

amazon-echo-dot

Amazon Echo Dot,  £59.99, Amazon

The popular smart speaker from Amazon now comes with a clock! Perfect for someone's bedside table.

iphone-case

Clear iPhone case, £49, John Lewis

Help a loved one protect their iPhone from scratches or chips with this clear, protective case. Designed with MagSafe charging in mind, this is a must-have accessory. 

chromecast-remote

Google Chromecast with Google TV & Remote Control, £59.99, John Lewis

Whether you're streaming your favourite TV show or controlling smart devices around your home, a Google Chromecast is sure to be a crowd-pleaser this Christmas. 

mug

Ember smart mug, £76.89, Amazon

Know someone who often forgets their freshly-made tea or coffee? Buy them a smart mug to help keep their drink hot for 1.5 hours – and they get to choose the temperature!

glasses

Blue light blocking glasses, £16.99, Amazon

Minimise the headaches and blurred vision that often occurs during long periods in front of a computer or TV with a pair of glasses that block blue light – there are styles to suit everyone.

foreo-3

Luna 3, £169, Foreo  

If you don't recognise Foreo's nifty little skincare device, where have you been? The facial cleansing massager gently removes dirt, oil and dead skin using T-Sonic pulsations.

instax-camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, £69, John Lewis

Know someone who loves taking pictures? This Fujifilm camera provides instant prints to capture those special memories.

sonos-one

Sonos One, £199, Amazon

If we're spending all this extra time at home, it's worth blasting out some of our favourite songs.

apple-airpods

Apple AirPods with charging case, £129, Amazon

With Zoom calls the new way to stay in touch with colleagues, friends and family, why not treat someone to some Apple AirPods?

tile

Bluetooth Tile Pro, £24.99, John Lewis

Everyone knows someone who loses their keys, phone or wallet on a daily basis. This handy tile is here to make the mad rush around the house a little quicker and easier.

nintendo-switch

Nintendo Switch, £279, Amazon

With neon, grey or even a Fortnite edition, there's one to suit everyone.

xbox

Xbox Series X, £449.99, Smyths

Released just in time for Christmas is the Xbox Series X – which is bound to be on many tech-lovers wishlist.

away-case

The Tech Case, £35, Away

We all know the frustration of trying to endlessly untangle laptop chargers, cords and earphones. Enter The Tech Case! With mesh zip compartments and elastic loops, it's a total game-changer. 

fitbit

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker, £123.44, Amazon

If you know someone who loves to set themselves step goals then this is the perfect gift for them!

philips-light

Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light with Relax Breath, £124.99, Amazon

After a better night's sleep? This light includes light-guided wind-down breathing to help you get to sleep at night and wake up in the mornings. 

hat

LED beanie hat, £9.99, Amazon

Looking for a jokey gift for a techy friend? Make their winter walks or runs a little easier with this LED beanie.

