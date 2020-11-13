This Morning's The Speakmans eccentric nine-bed mansion revealed - see photos ITV regulars Nik and Eva live in their dream home in Manchester

This Morning regulars The Speakmans have an epic nine-bedroom house in Manchester and the ITV stars have decorated it to their quirky tastes.

Their dream home in Littleborough, Greater Manchester has been a passion project for the pair and thanks to their social posting, we can take a look inside…

The Speakmans have converted a pub into their dream home

The kitchen

Nik and Eva have gone for a traditional kitchen

Nik took to Twitter to share a snap of him and Eva in their very traditional, country-style kitchen. Fans could see the exposed brick detailing and classic cream kitchen cupboards. The couple's glass cabinet showcased some of their finest mugs and they had an S ornament on the side, ready for a television appearance.

The living room

The Speakmans are fans of animal print with quirky cushions

While filming in their Manchester home, fans were treated to a glimpse of their eclectic living room. The Speakmans sat on a large leather sofa while they talked to the camera. The sofa had been styled with animal print cushions and behind the couple fans could see the vast living room space which is filled with a range of ornaments and traditional wood features.

Their ornate fireplace is perfect for cosy nights in

In another home video, we were able to see Nik and Eva's ornate fireplace with stone feature and with a golden framed picture hanging above it.

The Speakmans surround themselves with things they love

In another clip, seemingly showing a sitting room, the couple sat on a traditional curved-frame sofa and behind them we could see an array of framed pictures. A classic lamp stood on the sideboard to illuminate the space.

The garden

Nik and Eva also have a huge garden that they tend to themselves

Their sprawling garden has also featured on some of their live streams and in the summer of 2020, Nik and Eva shared a story about how it took them five hours to move one palm tree – and Nik suffered a black eye in the process!

The Speakmans converted their house from a former pub and restaurant into a nine-bedroomed house. The couple have two children, Olivia and Hunter.

Nik and Eva Speakman are more commonly known together as The Speakmans and their This Morning segment about anxiety issues and phobias is always a big hit with viewers.

They have also worked with many celebrity clients including Katie Price, Holly Willoughby, Kim Marsh and Kerry Katona.

