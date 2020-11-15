The best Apple Black Friday deals 2020: From AirPods to the iPad, the Apple Watch & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's bleak outside, we're stuck at home – what better way to brighten the mood than to get (online) shopping for some pre-Christmas deals? Every year Black Friday – arguably our favourite US import – falls the day after America's Thanksgiving celebrations. So mark 27 November in your diary to nab the best deals… even on premium Apple products.

RELATED: Currys' Black Friday sale is on NOW – with major discounts on Mrs Hinch’s favourite vacuum and more

Ever aloof, Apple don't 'do' Black Friday in their stores. Luckily plenty of other retailers do, although be warned, the discounts are rarely huge – and unlikely to be on the very latest releases.

Amazon, Currys PC World, Very.co.uk and John Lewis among others are all set to drop their prices as they did last year. Watch out for Amazon's 'lightning' deals as they often include the odd Apple product (in strictly limited quantities!). If you are a real Apple addict, their stores do make one small but worthwhile concession to the sales frenzy and this year are expected to follow the trend they set over the last few years by offering Apple gift cards along with some purchases.

MORE: The Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020

The best Apple AirPod deals for Black Friday

Amazon, Currys PC World and John Lewis have discounted AirPods over the Black Friday weekend in the past, and are currently selling them at £124.99 down from £159. Can they go lower?

Apple Airpods with Charging Case, was £159 now £124.99, Amazon

2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case, was £136.99 now £124.99, John Lewis

Meanwhile, Amazon has reduced the price of the AirPod Pros by £40 to £209

Apple AirPods Pro, was £249 now £209, Amazon

The best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday

Hugely popular Christmas gifts, last year Black Friday discounts were minimal at most retailers – up to £40.

However, Currys is currently offering £70 off a Series 5 Apple Watch in Space Grey, and similar deals are available on Amazon for certain colours including pink and gold

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular grey, was £499 now £429, Currys PC World

Apple Watch Series 5 gold, was £499 now £429, Amazon

Neither of these are labelled as early Black Friday deals though, so fingers crossed they drop further.

The best Apple iPad Black Friday deals

John Lewis are keeping schtum on their plans for discounts, but as it's last year's model, we can hope for reductions on the Apple iPad 10.2, in addition to the reductions also in place on the 2018 Apple iPad Pro 11", A12X Bionic, iOS, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB.

2018 Apple iPad Pro 11, was £919 now £729, John Lewis

Meanwhile, Amazon already have some discounts in place on newer iPads such as the Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation), down by almost £80 to £990.20

New Apple iPad Pro, was £1969 now £990.20, Amazon

The best Apple MacBook and Apple iMac Black Friday deals

I'm typing this very piece on a MacBook I picked up thanks to a generous Black Friday discount at John Lewis a couple of years ago – although they so far haven't issued any deals on MacBooks apart from free access to Apple TV+ for a year with every purchase, they have some discounts on 2019 iMacs. The 2019 Apple iMac 27 MRQY2B/A All-in-One, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, Radeon Pro 570X, 27” 5K is down from £1635 to £1299 reduced to clear.

2019 Apple iMac 27, was £1635 now £1299, John Lewis

and the 2019 Apple iMac 21.5 MRT32B/A All-in-One, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Radeon Pro 555X, 21.5” 4K has gone from £1,100 to £949.

2019 Apple iMac, was £1100 now £949, John Lewis

Currys has already discounted one new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a terabyte of storage by £199 to make it £1800.

Apple 13" MacBook Pro, was £1999 now £1800, Currys PC World

And the same model with 512 GB of storage is discounted by £130 to £1369 - and likely to go lower over the coming fortnight.

Apple 13" MacBook Pro, was 1499 now £1369, Currys PC World

At Amazon, they've shaved £79 off the price of some new Apple Macbook Air models at £920.

New Apple MacBook Air, was £999 now £920, Amazon

And Very.co.uk have cut £170 from some new Macbook Airs.

MacBook Air (2020) 13 inch, was £1399 now £1249, Very

The best Apple iPhone 12 Black Friday Deals

Good luck finding a significant discount on Apple's latest iPhone 12 just yet.

However, look out for lowered prices on slightly earlier models - Carphone Warehouse has the Apple iPhone 11 for £31.99 per month and £49.99 upfront with unlimited data, promising a £370 saving

While O2 offers a £288 saving on O2's iPhone 11 64GB unlimited data package at £39.98 a month. For £60 upfront, they'll throw in six month's subscription to Deliveroo Plus and 20 per cent off AirPod Pros – although right now this is only guaranteed until November 18, before Black Friday even gets underway.

If you'd rather not be tied into a contract, John Lewis has reduced the price of its Apple iPhone XS, iOS, 5.8", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 512GB in Space Grey from £1099 to £1029 plus their generous Apple TV free for a year deal.

Apple iPhone XS, was £1077 now £1029, John Lewis

And Very.co.uk has already cut the price of a 128GB iPhone 11 by as much as £130, from £779 to £649.

Apple iPhone 11, was £779 now £649, Very

Best new Apple product deals for Black Friday

Ever elusive, as Apple release their new products in Autumn – one batch came out just last month and several new products don't even launch next week! But watch this space. If there are discounts, you'll find them here…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.