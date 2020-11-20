Facebook Portal has huge deals this Black Friday - get prepared for those Christmas Day video chats

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Traditionally, Black Friday starts the day after Thanksgiving in the US but lately - and this year especially - brands are getting in on the Black Friday action earlier. And we're not mad about it!

This year, Black Friday falls on November 27 but most Black Friday 2020 sales are starting earlier, with some even on right now! Including the Portal from Facebook and their Black Friday extravaganza.

The Portal Mini (8inch screen), was £129, NOW £65, Facebook

SHOP: The best Black Friday laptop deals

What is the Facebook Portal?

If you haven't heard of the Portal Facebook, then let us introduce you to the only piece of tech you need to stay super connected with your family and friends.

Facebook Portal lets you video chat with your Facebook friends via WhatsApp, with a unit that can sit on a desk, table or near your TV. What's really clever about it, is that the camera follows you as you move around the room, so you can chat hands-free. You could be cooking along with your mum or dad via the Portal, having a dance party with your kids and their friends virtually or just carrying on your day while chatting to your friends.

The Portal+ (15.6inch screen), was £269, NOW £219, Facebook

With the year we've had, it's been a lifesaver for families and friends to stay connected and try to maintain some sense of normality during lockdown (yes, that includes wine nights and birthday parties via video chat). Finally, the Portal from Facebook has a built-in Alexa, allowing you to play music through it too.

BLACK FRIDAY TECH: Best TV deals in the Black Friday sales

Portal TV, was £149, NOW £129, Facebook

The Facebook Portal comes in three sizes plus a TV version; the Portal Mini (8inch screen), the Portal, (10inch screen), the Portal+ (15.6inch screen) plus PortalTV that can be hooked up to your TV and allow smart video calling through your big screen.

How much does the Portal from Facebook cost in the Black Friday sale?

The Portal from Facebook Black Friday sale is offering big discounts on all of its products.

The Portal (10inch screen), was £169, NOW £119, Facebook

SHOP: 22 Christmas gifts for the tech lover in your life

When does Portal from Facebook’s Black Friday sale start?

The Facebook Portal Black Friday sale is NOW until November 30.

READ MORE ON BLACK FRIDAY 2020:

The best Black Friday 2020 fashion deals you need to know about

27 best beauty Black Friday deals: Urban Decay, MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS & MORE

The Best Black Friday laptop deals

Amazon fashion Black Friday deals you can shop right now

The best Apple Black Friday deals: From AirPods to the iPad, the Apple Watch & MORE

Dyson's Black Friday deals: The biggest discounts we're expecting

Best Argos Black Friday deals: What to expect in the 2020 sales extravaganza

Currys' Black Friday sale – big discounts on Mrs Hinch’s vacuum and more

Black Friday early deals and discount codes you need to know about

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.