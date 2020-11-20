Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's home Frogmore Cottage is a haven for baby Archie The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were gifted the property from the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their home Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate in April 2019, shortly before their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept the property as their UK base after their decision to step back from royal duties and move to North America earlier this year, and as it remains as their private home, there are few details about the interiors. What we do know, though, suggests that much of the design has been steered to suit baby Archie.

It’s situated in front of an incredible lake and Frogmore House, where the couple hosted their wedding reception in May 2018, and is listed as a Grade-II building. Inside, it is reported that there are five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery for Archie. No doubt, the couple will have put a lot of effort into making Archie's room perfect, with the whole renovation in 2019 costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million.

Frogmore Cottage backs onto Home Park, with 655 acres of gardens

The home underwent extensive renovation works before the couple moved in, and it was said that Meghan hired Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to decorate the space. Apparently, Meghan requested that they used vegan and organic paint, in keeping with her largely vegan diet, to keep her son Archie healthy as opposed to using chemical-based products.

Outside, Meghan is also likely to have planted several of Archie's lemon-yellow namesake Chrysanthemums in the garden. Archie was granted the honorary flower as part of a tradition which dictates that royal family members receive a namesake variety of the flower, in a nod to the blooms that decorated Westminster Abbey on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding day in 1947.

Vicky's unique sense of style and what Meghan saw at the Soho House clubs may have also transferred into Frogmore Cottage. The clubs take design inspiration from the 1920s and 30s, with luxury furniture including velvet sofas and chandeliers, although Meghan and Harry will have of course made it their own. Vicky previously told Soho House, "Private homes are incredibly different. The clients come to us because they want the Soho House aesthetic but you have to make it right for that family or whoever lives there in their space, so it's not a cookie cutter thing you can just drop in."

Both Harry and Meghan are also big art fans, with Harry having gifted Meghan a romantic canvas reading 'Everybody Needs Somebody to Love' by British artist Van Donna, during their courtship. The Queen is also believed to have given the couple a series of paintings from her own personal collection after they moved in.

