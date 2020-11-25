Stacey Solomon told her Instagram followers that she'd "never had so many messages" after showing off what might just be the niftiest invention we've ever seen.

Taking to social media, the Loose Women star shared a clip of a miniature hoover so small that it could fit in the palm of her hand.

Small but mighty, the famous mum showed the device hoovering up crumbs from the floor.

"While I'm clearing up I just have to share this with you because I think it’s the best thing ever invented. It’s a mini hoover, so instead of having to drag the massive one out every time I do something, I just use this. And done!" the mother-of-three wrote alongside the footage.

Stacey showed off the device on social media

By the sound of it, her fans were just as impressed with the little vacuum cleaner as she was, rushing to message Stacey and let her know just how awesome they thought it was.

Stacey then explained: "Omg I've never had so many messages. I love that you get as excited as I do about things like this. It makes me feel less of a weirdo. Love you all."

We were glad to see that things were back on track for Stacey, after the former singer suffered something of a disastrous afternoon on Tuesday.

Stacey had a chaotic Tuesday, judging by these Instagram photos

Taking to social media a day earlier, the 31-year-old revealed that not only had she smashed a vase, but that her one-year-old son Rex had also spilled milk all over the sofa in the living room!

Stacey wrote: "Sorry I've been so quiet, here's my last three hours in pictures. First up, explosive poo. Got him all cleaned and then went to put my beautiful flowers in my vase and just dropped it on the floor. Gave Rex a bottle so he'd sit on the sofa while I hoovered up all the glass. He decided the sofa should drink it."

