Stacey Solomon shares photos of disastrous day The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Stacey Solomon had something of a disastrous afternoon on Tuesday!

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to reveal that not only had she smashed a vase, but that her one-year-old son Rex had also spilled milk all over the sofa in the living room!

We have to admit, the photos shared by the famous mum made us feel a little flustered.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey wrote: "Sorry I've been so quiet, here's my last three hours in pictures. First up, explosive poo. Got him all cleaned and then went to put my beautiful flowers in my vase and just dropped it on the floor. Gave Rex a bottle so he'd sit on the sofa while I hoovered up all the glass. He decided the sofa should drink it."

Stacey shared the photos on Instagram

In one photo, the 31-year-old's smashed vase could be seen inside a cardboard box, and in another, her lovely sofa could be seen covered in milk stains.

It might have been a slightly chaotic start to the week for Stacey, but we can imagine that she's glad it was a vase that broke, not her jaw-dropping new Christmas display!

Stacey showed off her new Christmas display on Monday

Taking once again to social media on Monday, the mother-of-three unveiled her new festive creation, made up of nothing more than an old hula hoop, ribbon, string and glass baubles.

First, Stacey took a children's hula hoop and covered it with black ribbon.

Then she took polystyrene from an old package and glued it to the hoop to keep it upright.

Next, fans could see Stacey adding lots of faux foliage over up the polystyrene block. She then tied her eBay glass baubles to the hoop with string, ready for battery-operated tealights to be added.

Needless to say, Stacey's crafty ways once again left us in awe.

