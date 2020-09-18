Lorraine Kelly shares brilliant skincare tips she's learnt from daughter Rosie to stop breakouts The presenter also takes us behind the scenes as she interviews a Below Deck star

In her exclusive HELLO! column, Lorraine Kelly talks about the skincare tips she's been receiving from her daughter Rosie. Plus, she takes us behind-the-scenes as she interviews Below Deck's Ben Robinson from her home over video. Watch the clip below to see Lorraine set up in her gorgeous house, and read on for her skincare tips…

MORE: Lorraine Kelly enjoys special day date with daughter Rosie

I know we all have to wear face masks and coverings to protect each other, but it has resulted in some side effects. It's not just about feeling a bit hot and uncomfortable, it's also taking a toll on our skin in the form of what's been called MASKNE - "acne" brought about by wearing a mask every day, often for a long time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares glimpse inside her gorgeous home

I'm sixty years old and for the first time in decades I've had spots and breakouts around my nose and mouth and I know I'm not the only one. It means we all have to be a lot more careful with our skincare routines and to keep our masks ultra clean.

MORE: 12 personalised face masks: how to get your initials printed on your covering

MORE: Emma Willis' £3 beauty hack for mornings revealed

I'm very guilty of using baby wipes to take off my TV makeup and not doing a thorough enough daily cleanse and moisturising properly. This has been a wakeup call and I realise I have to start taking care of my skin.

Lorraine shares her skincare advice below

My daughter Rosie is so good at having a proper routine and as a result has a peach-like complexion. I've been asking her for some tips as I believe mums can learn so much from our daughters and they include...

MORE: 9 best silk face masks for people with sensitive skin

Doing a "double cleanse" every night. This means using an oil or balm cleanser followed by a milk or gel cleanser to get rid of all makeup, dirt, and grime ideally with a flannel or muslin cloth.

This means using an oil or balm cleanser followed by a milk or gel cleanser to get rid of all makeup, dirt, and grime ideally with a flannel or muslin cloth. Then your toner can do its job on perfectly clean skin.

Also, gradually introducing retinol and hyaluronic acid into your routine , either using it in a face oil during the day or a serum at night. Also incorporating Vitamin C as it's a really powerful antioxidant.

, either using it in a face oil during the day or a serum at night. Also incorporating Vitamin C as it's a really powerful antioxidant. One of Rosie's rules is to NEVER neglect your neck , and consider it as part of your face when doing your regime. You have to take your time for your skincare and never forget to use a dedicated SPF at the end of your morning routine.

, and consider it as part of your face when doing your regime. You have to take your time for your skincare and never forget to use a dedicated SPF at the end of your morning routine. If you have the time, she reckons it's better to wait 15 minutes before putting your make-up on. I'm going to incorporate all of these tips into my skincare routine and of course, will continue to wear my special HELLO! mask (designed by Melissa Odabash with profits going to the WellChild charity).

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.