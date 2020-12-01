Vernon Kay's garden with wife Tess Daly is truly magical – see photos The I'm A Celebrity star has his own pool, horse stables and vegetable patch

When Vernon Kay leaves the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle in Wales, he will return to his home in Buckinghamshire with his wife Tess Daly and their two daughters Phoebe and Amber. The couple often share glimpses inside the property on social media, and their garden is so impressive, complete with its own outdoor pool and a stables for their pet Shetland ponies. Take a look.

Tess shared a photo of their swimming pool during a past heatwave, showing that it's built with curved steps in one corner, and blue and white tiles at either side. Tess captioned it, "I'm comin' for ya… Happy HEATWAVE!"

Vernon and Tess' ponies Honey and Willow were previously photographed in the space, showing that the family garden has plenty of lawn space for them to roam. The couple bought the horses in 2019, after Vernon had constructed a home specifically for the animals since Tess said it had always been a dream of hers to own some.

Elsewhere, the garden has a large patio area with wooden floorboards and a rattan seating area with grey cushions and geometric print cushions. There are also a selection of glass lanterns for lighting at nighttime.

Tess' "favourite spot" in the garden is the wicker egg chair, positioned in another corner of the patio area. It's furnished with white and grey button-back cushions.

When Tess posed for a photo showing off her handstand skills in the space, she also inadvertently revealed that the garden is lined with small hedges and brown wooden fencing. Glass patio doors with black frames leading into the home are also visible in one corner. Tess captioned the image, "SUNDAY. My favourite day of the week; time to chill out, play out and feast with family and friends."

Tess and Vernon also have their own vegetable patch, which Tess explained, "We made a tiny experimental vegetable plot and planted these at the start of lockdown, and am now chuffed to bits as the first raspberries and strawberries have just made an appearance.

"Been making a conscious effort to boost the old wellbeing by staying positive and engaged in enriching activities and it feels good growing stuff."

