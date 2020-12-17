Gift a Facebook Portal for just £65 in the Christmas sale - get prepared for those family video chats

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're searching for a thoughtful last-minute Christmas gift for your grandparents or family, the Portal from Facebook sale is happening right now - so you can save big on the video calling device, with prices starting from £65.

With counties up and down the country moving into different tiers - and since we don't quite know what socialising is going to look like 2021 style - a Facebook Portal is going to be yours and your loved ones BFF over the festive period and beyond.

GET SHOPPING: 22 Christmas gifts for the tech lover in your life

The Portal Mini (8inch screen), was £129, NOW £65, Facebook

What is the Facebook Portal?

The Portal from Facebook is one of the easiest ways to stay connected with your friends and family.

This smart piece of tech lets you video chat with your Facebook friends via WhatsApp, with a unit that can sit on a desk, table or near your TV. You can even have the video chat ON your TV - cool or what?!

BE INSPIRED: 13 last-minute Christmas gifts for your mum to show you care

What really sets is apart is it follows you as you move around the room, so you can chat hands-free. You could be cooking Christmas lunch along with your mum or dad via the Portal, host a NYE party with your friends via the Portal or let your kids have a virtual play date with their buddies. The Portal from Facebook has a built-in Alexa too, so you can play DJ too!

The Portal+ (15.6inch screen), was £269, NOW £219, Facebook

It's acted as a lifesaver for people during this year, what with on and off lockdowns, and been the easiest way for families to stay connected as best they can - especially with grandparents or more vulnerable family members.

CHECK OUT: HELLO!'s festive shop for all your Christmas inspiration

Portal TV, was £149, NOW £129, Facebook

The Facebook Portal comes in three sizes plus a TV version; the Portal Mini (8inch screen), the Portal, (10inch screen), the Portal+ (15.6inch screen) plus PortalTV that can be hooked up to your TV and allow smart video calling through your big screen.

How much does the Portal from Facebook cost?

The Portal from Facebook is offering big Christmas discounts on all of its products until December 31.

The Portal (10inch screen), was £169, NOW £119, Facebook

GRANDPARENT GIFT GUIDE: The best gifts for Grandparents this Christmas

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.