Nigella Lawson's £5million home is better than her TV sets – see inside

Nigella Lawson lives in a £5million mews home in London with her two children Cosima and Bruna, and the Simply Nigella star occasionally gives fans a look inside the property. Contrary to popular belief, when we see Nigella cook on TV for shows including Simply Nigella, At My Table and Eat, Cook, Repeat, she's actually in a film set, but her real life home is even better. Take a look.

Nigella Lawson's kitchen

Nigella has peppermint green kitchen cupboards and a matching AGA oven. She has metallic silver splashback panels and a matching hanging rod where she stores a combination of silver, copper and blue utensils.

Another image shared by Nigella revealed that there is an island in the middle of the room with an induction hob, as well as a large double-door fridge at one side, and a fuchsia pink sink unit. There's also a small dining table with two Perspex dining chairs.

Nigella Lawson's conservatory

Nigella gave a rare look inside a living area of the home back in 2016. It's furnished with a brown leather armchair and a matching button-back footstool while a bookcase takes up the height of one wall. The space is open-plan alongside a conservatory with vaulted ceilings and a stainless steel metal dining set. For lighting, Nigella has added string fairy lights, three pendant lampshades and one cylindrical wall light.

Nigella Lawson's garden

Nigella's garden is one of the most magical spaces at the home. She has positioned string fairy lights on the ceiling and around the frontal trees of a pagoda, with a dining table and red chairs with heart-shaped backs in the middle.

Another image shared by Nigella in the daytime revealed more of the patio area, including a wooden bench and various potted plants at either side. It's accessed via white French patio doors.

Nigella moved into the property in 2013 after splitting from her husband Charles Saatchi. The house is also believed to have a cinema and a wine cellar.

