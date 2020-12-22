Maya Jama's Christmas tree is like nothing we've ever seen before Her all-red Christmas tree is out of this world!

When it comes to Christmas decorations, celebrities like to go all out – but never have we seen a tree so filled as Maya Jama's impressive all-red creation!

SEE: Inside Maya Jama's swanky London pad

Loading the player...

WATCH: These celebrity homes got incredible makeovers for Christmas

The presenter's enormous tree is filled with hundreds of vibrant red baubles in varying shapes and sizes. Throughout the branches there are also red bows, flowers and ribbons. To complement the red decorations, the star has a delicate draping of twinkling lights around the tree – and we're sure it looks even more magical after sundown.

Maya Jama's huge red tree stands in her London home

The Christmas tree has been designed and decorated by Early Hours, the masters in all things festive who have been behind the Christmas displays of many celebrities this year, including Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Tom Fletcher.

Her high-rise home in England's capital boasts impressive views over the cityscape and Maya's festive display stands pride of place in the corner of her floor-to-ceiling windows.

The all-red display is totally incredible

LOOK: Celebrity Christmas front doors that will blow your mind

GALLERY: The best celebrity Christmas trees of 2020

Fans are treated to glimpses inside of Maya's London abode when she posts occasional selfies or takes to Instagram Stories to speak directly to fans.

Maya's modern kitchen is monochrome

In a post earlier this year, we saw her all-white kitchen and her chic white sofa – and we’re sure the rest of her apartment is just as effortlessly cool.

REVEALED: How to get your Christmas table Instagram-ready

Speaking to the Evening Standard about her millionaire status, Maya explained that she had spent some of the money to buy her first home in South West London. The star moved in summer 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.