Inside Stormzy's swanky bachelor pad where he makes girlfriend Maya Jama feel at home

Stormzy and Maya Jama are couple goals. The award-winning rapper first started dating the Love Island presenter back in 2015 and the pair were an item for four years before calling it quits.

They were apart for a few years and had seemingly moved on with their lives, but during their breakup period, they remained on good terms and spoke highly of each other as friends.

However, their love for each other endured and they realised that they were better together than apart. Fans went wild when photographs of them holding hands on holiday in Greece last summer were published, proving that they had indeed rekindled their romance.

© Getty Maya Jama and Stormzy reunited in 2023

Now that Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, and Maya are officially an item again, the lovebirds have been making appearances on each other's social media accounts in subtle ways. Maya was seen on Stormzy's Instagram Stories over Christmas, and Maya shared similar videos on her accounts.

Although it's not clear if the pair live together, both Maya and Stormzy spend a lot of time at each other's respective abodes. The Love Island host recently bought a swish new apartment in London, and the Big For Your Boots rapper has showed off the inside of his home recently, too.

Ever the gentleman, there are the odd touches of Stormzy's bachelor pad that will undoubtedly make his girlfriend feel totally at home when she visits. Let's take a look inside his impressive home…

Best photos of Stormzy's impressive home for when Maya visits

Stormzy's kitchen © TikTok How nice is Stormzy's kitchen? In a TiKTok video he shared, the BRIT Award-winning artist showed us a 'day in the life of Stormzy' as he prepares for his upcoming Australian tour and it seems that he's upping his fitness game in preparation. After showing snippets of him working at in the gym, the star showed his followers his kitchen and also gave a shout-out to his chef, Vic. Stormzy has an induction hob with a shiny extractor fan above it. The kitchen-theme is neutral colours and there are plenty of drawers underneath the hob for the 30-year-old to store his cooking utensils.

Kitchen island © TikTok Another angle of the kitchen shows Stormzy stood at the huge island in his stunning kitchen. The worktop is a gorgeous marble effect and the sink is placed in the middle. There is also seating around the island, perhaps for Maya to perch while Stormzy cooks up a storm and prepares her a romantic meal! We also love the kitchen shelves which can be seen just behind Stormzy in the snap, they also have lights that make them stand out, and the artist has placed a pretty vase there, too for extra decoration.

Stormzy's hallway © TikTok When you're a successful artist and one of the UK's best-loved acts, it's only right that you show off all of your impressive awards and accolades! Stormzy does just that in his spacious hallway. This snap shows the star's foyer to his home surrounded by framed plaques and discs on the wall. Stormzy has had a number one album, a number one UK single and plenty of awards including three BRITs, six MOBOs, an MTV EMA and two BET Awards. We don't blame him for having them on proud display.

Awards cabinet © TikTok It's not only the hallway where Stormzy gets to show off his plaques proudly, there's a shelf in his kitchen which is home to his other award trophies. We can spot his MOBO and his BBC Music Award, which he won in 2017 for Artist of the Year.



Living room © TikTok Stormzy is fortunate enough to have a huge living room. It's so spacious that the Crown hitmaker told his followers how he has physio sessions in his lounge. This snap shows how Stormzy's large room has massive floor space with shiny porcelain tiles, with a fluffy rug placed in front of the sofa for added comfort. There are also large floor to ceiling windows, perhaps leading out to his outdoor space, which have beige curtains draped in front of them. The room also boasts high ceilings, perfect for Stormzy who stands at a statuesque six foot five inches.

TV area © TikTok Stormzy also shared this snapshot showing a closer look at his TV area and we love that he's supporting his girl Maya Jama and watching Love Island! The star has a large flatscreen with a large speaker underneath, as well as personal touches like car models, photo frames and candles placed neatly underneath.